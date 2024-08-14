Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.17. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.