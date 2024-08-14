Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.