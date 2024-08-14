Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.4 %

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Shares of LW stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.61. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.