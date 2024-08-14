Wedmont Private Capital Has $244,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,198,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 147,928 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 449,604 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $2,898,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 457,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

