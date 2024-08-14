Wedmont Private Capital Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

ADM stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

