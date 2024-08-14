Wedmont Private Capital Has $287,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.40. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,255 shares of company stock worth $426,910. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.