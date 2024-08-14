Wedmont Private Capital Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

