Wedmont Private Capital Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,323,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

