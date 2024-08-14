Wedmont Private Capital Has $520,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 60.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,236 shares of company stock valued at $20,930,643 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:IR opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

