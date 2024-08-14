Wedmont Private Capital Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 301,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

