Wedmont Private Capital Has $563,000 Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE WST opened at $295.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.07 and a 200-day moving average of $351.42. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.