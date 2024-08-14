Wedmont Private Capital Has $631,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

