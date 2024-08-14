Wedmont Private Capital Has $655,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

