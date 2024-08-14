Wedmont Private Capital Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Welltower were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WELL opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

