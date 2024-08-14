Wedmont Private Capital Has $725,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hess were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Shares of HES opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a one year low of $130.35 and a one year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

