Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $58.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.