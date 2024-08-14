Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

