Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,142,000. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,265,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $128.50. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

