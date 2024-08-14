Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,917 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $590,489,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

