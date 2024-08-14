Wedmont Private Capital Invests $214,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $294,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

