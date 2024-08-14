Wedmont Private Capital Invests $218,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCI opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.86.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.