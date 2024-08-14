Wedmont Private Capital Invests $227,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 65.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $5,351,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

