Wedmont Private Capital Invests $231,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX stock opened at $227.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

