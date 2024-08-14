Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nucor were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in Nucor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Nucor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.