Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

