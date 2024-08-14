Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Insulet by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Up 3.5 %

PODD stock opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $227.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

