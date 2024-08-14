Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

