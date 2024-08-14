Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 4.6 %

VRT opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.