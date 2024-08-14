Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,835 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,236 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.