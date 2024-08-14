Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 220 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $334.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.59 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $359.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

