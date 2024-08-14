Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,432 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

