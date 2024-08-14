Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 294 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $292.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

