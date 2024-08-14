Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 3,678 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Marvell Technology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 23,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,495 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

