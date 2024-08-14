Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

