Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

