Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $438,772.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,053.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $438,772.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,053.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,652. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

