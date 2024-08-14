Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.94.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

