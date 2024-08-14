Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Prologis were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

