Wedmont Private Capital Sells 141 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $318.07 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

