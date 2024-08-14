Wedmont Private Capital Sells 3,077 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

