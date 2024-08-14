Wedmont Private Capital Takes $208,000 Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

