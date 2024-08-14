Wedmont Private Capital Takes $211,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,948 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,747 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 183.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 107.0% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 386,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,286,000 after buying an additional 199,834 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

