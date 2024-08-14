Wedmont Private Capital Takes $212,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $177.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.76. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,826 shares of company stock worth $693,369. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

