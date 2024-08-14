Wedmont Private Capital Takes $223,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

EWJ opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.