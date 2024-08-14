Wedmont Private Capital Takes $267,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

