Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.