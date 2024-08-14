Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onsemi (ON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) recently:

8/8/2024 – Onsemi was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2024 – Onsemi was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2024 – Onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Onsemi was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

7/11/2024 – Onsemi was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

7/9/2024 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,102,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 451.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,167,000 after purchasing an additional 909,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.