Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to “Hold”

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

DOC opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

