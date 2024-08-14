Wingstop Inc. (WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 6th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

NASDAQ WING opened at $374.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.06. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,410 shares of company stock worth $1,663,147 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $377.53.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

