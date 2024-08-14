Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

